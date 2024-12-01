L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $204,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,984,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,375 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,129,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $59.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.