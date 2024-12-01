Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

