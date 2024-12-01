Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 304.15 ($3.87), with a volume of 636996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.87).

Loungers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £315.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3,377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.89.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

