Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.