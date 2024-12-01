Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
