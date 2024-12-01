Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

