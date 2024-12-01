Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 225 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mohawk Industries Stock Performance
MHK stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $137.96. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $164.29.
Mohawk Industries Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
