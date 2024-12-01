Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $57,584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $59.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.