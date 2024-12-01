Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Post were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $23,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $120.48 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.73 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

