Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 247,825 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 247,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 288.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $5,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alight by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alight by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 883,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,414.75. This trade represents a 84.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. George sold 84,929 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $645,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,285.20. This represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Alight Stock Up 0.1 %

Alight stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

