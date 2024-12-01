Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,419,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $522.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

