Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

