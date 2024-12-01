MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

