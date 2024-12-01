MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

