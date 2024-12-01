Mizuho Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

