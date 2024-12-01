ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2024

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ModivCare Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MODV stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ModivCare news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $718,591.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,475,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,886,538.08. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,612 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 227.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MODV

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.