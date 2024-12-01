Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Momentus Price Performance

MNTSW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

