Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

BURL stock opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

