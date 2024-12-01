Morton Community Bank Acquires 1,140 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $53.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

