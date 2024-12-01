Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 15,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 7,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile
The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.
