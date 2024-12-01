Myers Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

MYE opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.