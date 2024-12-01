Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.8 %

NGVC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.