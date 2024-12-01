Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ambarella stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,077.24. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

