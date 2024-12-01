Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in November

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 453,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,823.50. This represents a 28.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Neuronetics Trading Up 3.8 %

STIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Neuronetics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

