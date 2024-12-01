Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

