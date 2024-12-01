Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 1,900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

