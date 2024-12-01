Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 5,158 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 148.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 253,917 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 811,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,720,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,105,000 after buying an additional 447,246 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.