Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,959,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 7,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,568.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.09.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ono Pharmaceutical
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.