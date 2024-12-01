ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:IX opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

