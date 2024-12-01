Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 68,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 67,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,661,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

