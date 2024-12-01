Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.34.

OTLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 20.6 %

Insider Activity

OTLK opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.62. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. The trade was a 528.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.