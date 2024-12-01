P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.