Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Makes New $550,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

