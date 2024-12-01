Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,226,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $282.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.80 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

