PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 229.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 143,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.