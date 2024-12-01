PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $447,561.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,290.80. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,548. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

