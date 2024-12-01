Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 29475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.