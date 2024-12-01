PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of PENN Entertainment worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This trade represents a 90.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This represents a 6.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

