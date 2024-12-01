Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 199,072 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 199,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $304,580.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,911,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,224,559.81. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $420,274.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

