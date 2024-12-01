Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $2,763,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

