Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.