Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $146.87 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

