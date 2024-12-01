Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 53,574 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

ORI opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

