Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.6% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $529.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

