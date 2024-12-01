Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $782,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $8,709,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

