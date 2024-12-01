Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3,094.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,614 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in YETI by 52.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI Trading Up 0.1 %

YETI opened at $40.37 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.