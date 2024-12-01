Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.31 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,645. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,063 shares of company stock valued at $389,949,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,068.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.71.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

