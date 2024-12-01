Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.50 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 132,414 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $726,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $80.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

