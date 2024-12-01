Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $7.78 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 265,014 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $232.29 and a 12-month high of $409.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

