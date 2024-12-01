Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212,962 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

